Interior Ministry continues calculating damage caused to residents of Batken

Interior Ministry officials continue calculating the damage inflicted on residents of Batken region during the border conflict. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported. At least 47 investigation teams led by the Deputy Minister Suyun Omurzakov are involved in the investigation.

«The amount of damage in Kulundu, Maksat, International, Arka, Arka-2, Zhashtyk villages, as well as in all other settlements in the border districts is being clarified. The facts of bodily harm to citizens, destruction of residential buildings and social facilities, facts of thefts committed in Batken region are being investigated,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

In addition to police officers, the investigation teams include representatives of local authorities, the Ministry of Energy, representatives of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 189 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
