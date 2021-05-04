Activists of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan speak up against provocations

Civil society organizations of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, members of the Valley of Peace network and united by membership in the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC), appealed to the residents of the two countries in connection with the bloody events in border zone that occurred on April 28 — May 1.

Activists call on all the Kyrgyz and Tajiks not to succumb to emotions and not become provocateurs.

«Dear brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers, our beloved children, everyone who lives in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and experiences with sorrow the events taking place today between these two neighboring peoples! Now, in these hard days for Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, it is very difficult for all of us to restrain our emotions and stay away from what is happening, it is hard to see the tears and grief of the two neighboring peoples. Therefore, we want to hug each of you, hold each of you by the hand and walk with you towards tranquility, peace and continuation of the centuries-old good-neighborliness between the peoples of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan,» the appeal says.

Tough events are taking place. But, no matter how difficult it is, it is important not to lose self-control, to remember that these two neighboring peoples continue to live side by side next to each other, not to forget that our ancestors have always lived in good neighborliness on this ancient land.

Civil activists of the three states urge to be more restrained.

«Do not succumb to provocative calls, there are many of them now, their main purpose is to sow fear in your hearts, not your well-being. Let us support together all those who strive to build peace between the two peoples. Help stop the bloodshed. Help bring peace and tranquility back to your homes,» the appeal says.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan assessed the actions of Tajikistan as military invasion and started pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.