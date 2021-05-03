COVID-19: 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies

At least 71.2 percent of Kyrgyzstanis have antibodies to coronavirus. The head of the Scientific and Practical Center for Control of Viral Infections Zuridin Nurmatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the second stage of the sero-epidemiological study has been completed.

The first one ended in August 2020. The results showed then that 30.8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis had antibodies. This figure has grown to 71.2 percent now.

«There are, of course, those who have been infected, too. But when coronavirus enters the body, it reacts to the virus and produces antibodies. In this case, the person may not have any symptoms. At the first stage, 64 percent had symptoms, at the second — 50 percent,» he said.

The aim of the study is to study community immunity to COVID-19 in the population of the Kyrgyz Republic, depending on gender, age and its geographical spread. It is carried out with the technical support from the WHO Country Office.