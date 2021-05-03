Tajikistan's Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case on aggressive war

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Tajikistan opened a criminal case against the Kyrgyz servicemen who attacked Isfara. Asia-Plus reports.

According to the media outlet, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Tajikistan accuses them and individual citizens of Kyrgyzstan of murder and conducting an aggressive war.

«A criminal was opened case under articles 395 (aggressive war) and 104 (murder) of the Criminal Code of Tajikistan on the fact of armed attack at 11 o’clock on April 29 on Chorkukh jamoat of Isfara city, committed by a group of military and local population of Kyrgyzstan, consisting of about 200 people,» the press center of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

According to it, the instigators of the provocation were the servicemen of the Border Service of Kyrgyzstan.

«As a result of the armed attack, citizens of Tajikistan, including the mayor of Isfara, Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda, were injured and killed,» the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Tajikistan reports.

According to it, further, many soldiers and officers, citizens of Kyrgyzstan, were involved in the conflict; melee weapons, military weapons and armored vehicles were used.

«Houses, objects of various purposes in Tajikistan were destroyed. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Tajikistan claims that in this way the Kyrgyz side violated the UN Charter, encroaching on the territorial integrity of Tajikistan,» the statement says.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic previously started pre-trial proceedings on the fact of clashes in Batken region on April 29. The Kyrgyz side declared violation of the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on good-neighborly and partnership relations dated May 26, 2004. The case was instituted under article 380 «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan. An interdepartmental investigation group from among the employees of the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Military Prosecutor’s Office was entrusted with investigation within the pre-trial proceedings.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan has opened 11 criminal cases on the events on the border with Tajikistan — under the articles «Murder», «Riots», «Crimes against peace», «Hooliganism», «Illegal border crossing».

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 36 people died, including children. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 16 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 107 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

