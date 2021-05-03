Kyrgyzstanis hold rallies in support of Batken abroad

Kyrgyzstanis held rallies in support of Batken residents in different countries of the world. Video of the protests was posted on social media.

Participants of the rally in San Francisco (USA) demanded from international institutions to bring the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to justice.

«People have died, international media wrote about it. We need help. Help Kyrgyzstan,» compatriots say.

Protests took place in two cities of Germany — Frankfurt am Main and Hamburg. Kyrgyzstanis held a rally near the building of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Germany.

02.05.21 Баткен окуясына байланыштуу Гамбург шаарында Тажик элчилигинин алдында тынчтык акциясына чыктык. Мындай... Опубликовано Omurkan Abdilsatar Воскресенье, 2 мая 2021 г.

«I call first of all for peace. I urge you to resolve this conflict peacefully, without use of weapons and violence. I also urge you to adhere to the agreements reached,» a citizen of Kyrgyzstan said.

The border conflict began on April 28. Local residents, army units and heavy weapons were involved in it. The parties finally agreed on the armistice and withdrawal of troops only on the evening of May 1.

At least 183 Kyrgyzstanis sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child. More than 33,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone. The Tajik side unofficially reported more than 150 wounded and about 10 dead.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 78 houses, two schools, a village first-aid station, a kindergarten, a police station, three checkpoints, ten gas filling stations and eight shops were destroyed in Kyrgyz border villages. Border outposts were also damaged. According to the Tajik side, more than 10 houses have been destroyed by fire in Khoja Alo border village.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings under the article «Crime against peace» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.