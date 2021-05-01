Situation at border: Russia ready to assist in settlement of conflict

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia made a statement on the results of negotiations to resolve the military conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that «Russia welcomes the ceasefire agreement and is ready to help resolve the situation at the border of Kyrgyzstan with Tajikistan.»

The border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began on April 29 in the area of Golovnoy water distribution point. After shooting in a number of Kyrgyz villages, 173 injured people sought medical help, 34 people died, including a child.

The parties signed a protocol on ceasefire and settlement of the situation today. The Tajik military left the previously occupied Kyrgyz villages. May 1-2 were declared the Days of Mourning in Kyrgyzstan.