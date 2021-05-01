20:47
Situation at border: 173 people injured, 34 killed

As of 18.30, the number of people injured in the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border reached 173. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, seven injured sought medical help, two of them were sent for outpatient treatment, five victims with various injuries were hospitalized in moderately severe state.

A resident of Kara-Suu district, Azazbek Baktiyarov, 24, has died.

«At least 31 out of 173 injured are military, 1 — medical worker, 131 — civilians, data on 10 injured are being specified,» the ministry noted.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting can still be heard in some places.

At least 173 victims sought medical help, 34 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
