Foreign Affairs Ministry asks UN to assist in recovery of Batken

The Permanent Representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN Mirgul Moldoisaeva met with the UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča in New York.

According to the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Moldoisaeva informed about the current situation in the border regions of the Kyrgyz Republic. In particular, she announced that the Kyrgyz and Tajik sides had reached an agreement on a ceasefire and intention to resolve the situation through negotiations, and also assured of Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to international and bilateral obligations and agreements.

Kyrgyzstan asks the UN to provide assistance to internally displaced persons, their return to their places of permanent residence, as well as in restoration of destroyed facilities in the country.

In turn, Miroslav Jenča said that the UN has been closely monitoring the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, and also welcomed the parties’ reaching an agreement on a ceasefire. He assured of the UN’s readiness to provide assistance to those affected by the conflict, including within the framework of the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night. However, shooting can still be heard in some places.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.