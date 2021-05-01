Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talk over the phone again

A telephone conversation took place today between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. Official website of the leader of the Republic of Tajikistan says.

During the conversation, the heads of state considered the progress of implementation of the agreements reached between the parties to normalize the situation in the border areas of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of compliance with agreements on complete ceasefire and withdrawal of the military to their places of permanent deployment.

The presidents also spoke on the joint activities of the working groups in this direction and the beginning of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission of the two states on delimitation and demarcation.

The press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan has not yet reported on the telephone conversation.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 163 victims sought medical help, 33 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.