Tajik military fire at residential buildings in Arka village

Situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is tense. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Tajik servicemen reportedly opened fire at the houses of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Arka area of Leilek district, Batken region. The villagers were previously evacuated.

Border units of SCNS took up defensive positions.

Talks of members of the intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of borders should begin in Batken today. However, representatives of Tajikistan have not yet arrived at the meeting.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.