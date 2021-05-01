Border conflict: Military machinery is moving on territory of Tajikistan

As of 11.30 am, situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as relatively tense. The Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Tajik side completely blocked the road in Tort-Kocho area.

«Movement of military machinery towards Tajik-Kyrgyz state border was registered on the territory of Tajikistan,» the Border Service said.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.