Situation at border: Osh – Isfana road blocked again

Osh — Batken — Isfana road in Tort-Kocho area of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan was blocked again. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

The citizens of Tajikistan again blocked the road at about 11.00 today, despite the previously reached agreements. The situation in the area is tense.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

May 1-2, 2021 were declared the Days of National Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.
