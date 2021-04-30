Traffic movement along Osh - Batken - Isfana road resumed

Road in Tort-Kocho area at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border is open. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

The Tajik side removed weapons from Kyzyl-Bel area.

«Negotiations were held between the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region and the head of Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan Rajobboi Akhmadzoda. Both sides formed a commission to stabilize the situation. It includes the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region Marufkhan Tulaev, the head of the Internal Affairs Department of the region Murat Boronov, and the head of the Regional Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security Kiyalbek Tolonbaev. Movement of traffic along Osh — Batken — Isfana road has been resumed. The border guards of the both countries withdrew the military forces,» Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government reported.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.