Situation at border stabilizes: Shooting ends

Situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border stabilized and shooting completely stopped. Omurbek Suvanaliev, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, calculation of the damage and inspection of infrastructure destroyed as a result of the armed confrontation have begun.

«People are scared. Many of them have lost their loved ones, lost their homes. There is a huge work to be done to restore the region,» Omurbek Suvanaliev said.

As it became known to 24.kg news agency, members of the interdepartmental bilateral commission on border delimitation and demarcation will arrive in Batken tomorrow.

It was reported earlier that the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon talked over the phone.

The heads of state agreed to resolve the current situation exclusively by peaceful means and to meet in Dushanbe in the second half of May 2021.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 31 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.