12:22
USD 84.80
EUR 102.74
RUB 1.14
English

3,489 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 430 - in serious condition

At least 3,489 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 2,012 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,477, including 76 people are in an extremely serious condition, 354 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,040 people (70.4 percent) is assessed as moderate, 7 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 268 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 172 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 4, in Chui region — 71, in Osh region — 6, in Talas region — 3, in Jalal-Abad region — 3, in Issyk-Kul region — 6, in Naryn region — 3.

In total, 89,191 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/192268/
views: 123
Print
Related
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
331 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95,275 in total
COVID-19: Temporary ban on Friday prayers in mosques imposed in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 149.6 million people globally
Third wave of COVID-19: Museums, libraries, sports clubs closed in Bishkek
Five more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,434 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 418 - in serious condition
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
345 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,944 in total
Popular
India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks India at epicenter of coronavirus storm: Bodies burned in parks, on sidewalks
Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors Sadyr Japarov at ESCAP meeting: Kyrgyzstan needs investors
Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March Kyrgyzstan becomes largest importer of Russian gasoline in EAEU in March
30 April, Friday
12:09
Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Batken Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev le...
11:59
Six more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:51
Situation at border: Negotiations to stabilize situation continue
11:32
Border situation stabilizes, controlled by President
11:14
3,489 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 430 - in serious condition