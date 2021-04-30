National Bank conducts largest intervention since beginning of 2021

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted another intervention on April 29. Website of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The central bank sold $ 17.3 million with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 44,950,000 with settlements different from the date of the transaction. This is the sixth intervention since the beginning of the year. In total, $ 270,450,000 were sold on the foreign exchange market.

Last year, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, having sold $ 467,150,000. Since the beginning of 2021, the bank has already carried out five interventions, selling $ 208.2 million on the foreign exchange market.