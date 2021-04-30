09:20
Situation at border: Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have released a joint statement on the border conflict. Asia-Plus reports.

The statement was signed by the head of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan, Saimumin Yatimov, and the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Batken region, Omurbek Suvanaliev.

Full text of the statement:

The commissions created on the initiative of the governments of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic for settlement of the armed conflict in the border regions of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic, which happened on April 29, discussed the causes and consequences of the incident and came to a mutual agreement:

— To end the armed conflict;

— To withdraw personnel and military equipment to the places of permanent deployment;

— To take measures to prevent escalation of tension;

— To create a joint working group from among the law enforcement officers and employees of the executive authorities of the two countries for full implementation of the planned measures and creation of appropriate stabilizing conditions for fruitful negotiation progress in the interests of the two friendly peoples and states.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

In total, 96 victims sought medical help, three people were killed, including a child.

It was announced that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
