Border conflict: Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in talks

The Foreign Affairs Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are negotiating to bring the conflict on the border under control. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, negotiations are taking place at all levels, also on the part of law enforcement agencies.

«I hope that the conflict will be resolved in the very near future. The Foreign Affairs Ministry will make a statement then,» Ruslan Kazakbaev noted.

He added that a note of protest has not yet been handed to the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 17 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.