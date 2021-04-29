First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Suyun Omurzakov arrives in Batken

First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Suyun Omurzakov arrived in Batken region. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

He reportedly arrived to coordinate settlement of the situation.

«The leadership and personnel of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region, the Commander of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are working at the scene. They ensure public order together with other security agencies,» the ministry said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that police officers have set up roadblocks, conduct outreach activities with the population of border areas, and also help evacuate local residents to safer areas. «The situation is tense, but it is controlled by employees of military and security services,» the ministry said.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 17 victims sought medical help, one person was killed.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.