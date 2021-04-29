Sadyr Japarov holds meeting of Security Council in narrow format

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov chaired a meeting of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic in a narrow format. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Participants of the meeting discussed measures to reduce the level of tension and de-escalate the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, preserve the territorial integrity of the country, and ensure safety of residents of border areas,» the statement says.

The President noted that all involved state bodies must take the necessary measures to peacefully resolve the current situation.

Another border incident began on April 28 after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, 11 victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.