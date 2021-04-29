16:32
Border incident: State of emergency declared in 3 rural municipalities

A state of emergency has been declared in three rural municipalities near the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

The state of emergency was declared in Ak-Sai, Ak-Tatyr and Samarkendek rural municipalities.

«A regional headquarters for situation on the border was formed. Women and children living near the conflict site are evacuated to a safe area. Some local residents have gone to their relatives, others are evacuated to settlements located near Batken city,» the press service said.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, four victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.
