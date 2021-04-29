Border incident: Two criminal cases initiated over riots

Police of Kyrgyzstan opened two criminal cases over the riots on Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region informed 24.kg news agency.

«One case on throwing stones at citizens of Kyrgyzstan was registered under the article «Hooliganism», the second — on shooting at a 30-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic — was registered as «Attempted murder». Pre-trial proceedings began,» the police informed.

Another border incident began yesterday after the Tajik side started to install CCTV cameras on an electric pole near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Local residents demanded to remove the equipment. After a verbal skirmish, the parties began to throw stones at each other.

A 30-year-old resident of Kok-Tash village of Batken region suffered a gunshot wound to his right eye. His condition is assessed as serious. In total, four victims sought medical help.

Golovnoy water distributor is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.