17:35
Kyrgyz-Indian exercises of special forces Kanzhar completed

Kyrgyz-Indian exercises of special forces Kanzhar-2021 have been completed at the premises of the military unit 10128. The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The special forces had been conducting joint drills and exercises in tactical, mountain, military medical, fire training, tactics of actions during storm of premises and survival techniques in extreme conditions, as well as in paragliding for two weeks.

During the final phase of the exercises, the Kyrgyz and Indian military practiced in conducting a joint special operation to destroy illegal armed formations in mountainous terrain.

The exercises of special forces Kanzhar between the military departments of the two friendly states are held annually.
