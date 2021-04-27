3,286 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 407 - in serious condition

At least 3,286 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

At least 1,817 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,469, including 65 people are in an extremely serious condition, 342 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,049 people (71 percent) is assessed as moderate, 13 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 203 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 119 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 62, in Issyk-Kul region — 18, in Naryn region — 1.

In total, 88,415 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.