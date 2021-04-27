15:35
247 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 94,277 in total

At least 247 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, 146 people got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 79— in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region, 2 — in Talas region, 6 — in Naryn region, 7 — Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region and 3 — in Batken region.

In total, 94,277 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
