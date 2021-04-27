COVID-19: Turkey announces full lockdown

Turkey announced a full lockdown in the country from April 29 to May 17 in connection with the spread of coronavirus. TASS reports.

The President of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced it yesterday at the end of the cabinet meeting.

«The full lockdown will be introduced from 19.00 on April 29 to 5.00 on May 17. All offices, workplaces, except those specified separately by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will be closed. Intercity trips will be made with a compulsory permit, public transport will work with a 50 percent load,» he said.

In addition, classes in kindergartens and schools will be canceled. The rest of the educational institutions will switch to remote form of education; exams will be postponed.

Curfew conditions will remain in force in the evening and at night. Hotels will stop making reservations and impose a strict quarantine regime.

«Increase in the number of cases and deaths forced us to tighten measures. We need to reduce the number of cases to make our life easier after Ramadan. We must reduce the number of new cases to less than 5,000 per day,» the President of Turkey said.