Ala-Buka residents oppose transfer of land to Uzbekistan

Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev met with residents of Kok-Tash village in Ala-Buka district. Local resident Sabyrbek Seidakmat uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the villagers are against transfer of a part of Gavasai area to Uzbekistan.

«As you know, 8,200 hectares out of 19,200 hectares of land are transferred to Uzbekistan during demarcation of border. We are against. There are about 200 houses in this area. Where will people live? Why Kyrgyzstan cannot keep its lands,» Sabyrbek Seidakmat uulu said.

Residents of Yntymak village in Kara-Suu district also opposed transfer of 50 hectares of land, then the residents of Uzgen held a protest in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir. Kamchybek Tashiev met with the protesters and promised to revise the protocol signed with Uzbekistan in March 2021.
