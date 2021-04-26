16:40
Kyrgyzstan secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics

Member of the national fencing team of Kyrgyzstan, Roman Petrov, took part in the qualifying Asia-Pacific tournament in Tashkent city (Uzbekistan). The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The Kyrgyzstani took the first place.

The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to take place from July 24 to August 9, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the Olympic Games were postponed for a year, and they will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021. Due to the unstable situation in the world, it was previously decided not to admit fans from abroad to the Olympics.
