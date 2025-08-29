Kyrgyz fencers successfully perform at International Tournament in Almaty

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic took several prize places at the International Fencing Tournament, which was held from August 25 to 28 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). The Fencing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In individual competitions, the results were as follows:

Polina Chudinova (U12) — 3rd place;

Danil Mirkun (adults) — 1st place;

Roman Yuldashev (veterans) — 2nd place.

In team competitions, the Kyrgyzstan’s team also performed well:

U12 girls:

Azaliya Ibralieva — 1st place;

Valeria Zotova — 1st place;

Polina Chudinova — 2nd place.

U12 boys:

Nazar Abdykaimov — 3rd place;

Yuriy Pogorelskiy — 3rd place.

U16 girls: All participants took 3places — Amina Kuralbekova, Bogdana Tulubaeva, Latifa Akbarova, Valeria Zotova, Sezimai Chetkaraeva, Dildora Mutalipova, Polina Chudinova, Azaliya Ibralieva.

U20 girls: Amina Kuralbekova, Latifa Akbarova, Dildora Mutalipova, Azaliya Ibralieva — 3rd place.

U20 juniors: Adilet Damirbekov, Samat Shigibiev, Said Nasyrov — 3rd place.

The tournament brought together more than 100 athletes from seven countries. The Fencing Federation of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the strong preparation of the national team and expressed confidence in their further success at upcoming international tournaments.