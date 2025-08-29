09:57
USD 87.36
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz fencers successfully perform at International Tournament in Almaty

The national team of the Kyrgyz Republic took several prize places at the International Fencing Tournament, which was held from August 25 to 28 in Almaty (Kazakhstan). The Fencing Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In individual competitions, the results were as follows:

  • Polina Chudinova (U12) — 3rd place;
  • Danil Mirkun (adults) — 1st place;
  • Roman Yuldashev (veterans) — 2nd place.

In team competitions, the Kyrgyzstan’s team also performed well:

U12 girls:

  • Azaliya Ibralieva — 1st place;
  • Valeria Zotova — 1st place;
  • Polina Chudinova — 2nd place.

U12 boys:

  • Nazar Abdykaimov — 3rd place;
  • Yuriy Pogorelskiy — 3rd place.

U16 girls: All participants took 3rd places — Amina Kuralbekova, Bogdana Tulubaeva, Latifa Akbarova, Valeria Zotova, Sezimai Chetkaraeva, Dildora Mutalipova, Polina Chudinova, Azaliya Ibralieva.

U20 girls: Amina Kuralbekova, Latifa Akbarova, Dildora Mutalipova, Azaliya Ibralieva — 3rd place.

U20 juniors: Adilet Damirbekov, Samat Shigibiev, Said Nasyrov — 3rd place.

The tournament brought together more than 100 athletes from seven countries. The Fencing Federation of Kyrgyzstan highlighted the strong preparation of the national team and expressed confidence in their further success at upcoming international tournaments.
link: https://24.kg/english/341401/
views: 40
Print
Related
Fencing team of Kyrgyzstan takes first place at tournament in Dubai
Kyrgyzstani Roman Petrov wins Russian Fencing Cup
National fencing champions announced in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Fencing Tournament in Tashkent
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kamila Abdyl-Khamitova wins bronze in fencing
Islamic Solidarity Games: Kyrgyzstani Roman Petrov wins gold in fencing
Kyrgyzstanis win bronze at Asian Juniors Fencing Championship
Young Kyrgyzstanis win medals at Central Asian Fencing Championship
Kyrgyzstan secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics
Kyrgyzstan builds 24 kilometers of fences on border annually
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
29 August, Friday
09:46
Kyrgyz fencers successfully perform at International Tournament in Almaty Kyrgyz fencers successfully perform at International To...
28 August, Thursday
18:02
New road from Zhukeev-Pudovkin to Moldobasanov Street opened in Bishkek
17:26
Sadyr Japarov invites President of Korea to visit Kyrgyzstan
17:20
Kamchybek Tashiev builds new house for another ex-classmate in Kara-Suu
16:28
President Sadyr Japarov opens service center and rides electric bus
16:19
Attempt to smuggle 19 kg of gold from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented