Eight refrigerated trucks for transportation of vaccine arrive in Kyrgyzstan

Eight refrigerated trucks for transportation of vaccine have arrived in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

The vehicles were provided by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) and purchased through the UNICEF procurement department in accordance with the organization’s regulations.

The refrigerated trucks will be distributed among seven regional Centers for Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, one vehicle will replenish the fleet of the National Center for Immunoprophylaxis.

The refrigerated trucks are designed for transportation of vaccine formulations at temperatures from +2 to +80 degrees Celsius.

The ministry added that the GAVI Alliance has been supporting the government of Kyrgyzstan since 2001 within a number of programs, including support for immunization services, safe injections, healthcare systems strengthening (HSS) and others.