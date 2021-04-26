European Immunization Week kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

The European Immunization Week (EIW) started in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Health and Social Development Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced at a briefing.

According to him, it is held under the slogan «Vaccines bring us closer» this year.

«The main goal of the European Immunization Week is to draw people’s attention to immunization not only under the national program, but also against COVID-19. At least 65 mobile immunization teams have started to work across the republic yesterday,» he said.

The minister added that the ministry, with the support of WHO and UNICEF, has been holding EIW for 16 years. «Thanks to immunization, diphtheria, tetanus and tuberculous meningitis have not been registered in Kyrgyzstan for five years, and not a single case of poliomyelitis has been registered since 1993,» the minister told.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev added that vaccination against COVID-19 was added to the national immunization calendar this year. He called on Kyrgyzstanis to get this vaccine to prevent the spread of the disease. «Let me remind you that vaccination is voluntarily and free,» he said.