A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was detained in Chui region for illegal crossing of the state border. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

While on duty, border guards saw a 40-year-old citizen who was moving from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan. According to the detainee, he was heading for the neighboring country in search of work.

After drawing up the relevant documents, the detainee was handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation.