Everyone can get Sinopharm vaccine. List of vaccination centers in Bishkek

Everyone wishing to get vaccinated with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine can do it at the capital’s vaccination centers. Head of the Center for Immunoprophylaxis of the Bishkek Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Burul Asylbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, only priority groups were vaccinated earlier — medical workers, teachers and other employees of state institutions. «However, given the epidemiological situation with coronavirus in Bishkek and Chui region and arrival of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, it was decided to allow vaccination of everyone wishing to get the Chinese vaccine,» Burul Asylbekova said.

Family Medicine Centers No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, the railway clinic and the builders’ clinic carry out vaccination.

 Persons over 65 years old and with chronic diseases can have Sputnik V.

The vaccination campaign in the republic was launched on March 29. As of April 22, only 13,552 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the republic using the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.
