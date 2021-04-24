12:41
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas for three days

Some districts in Bishkek will have no gas for three days. Media Relations Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with repairs on gas pipelines, as well as replacement of equipment, the supply of blue fuel will be suspended:

  • On April 26-28 — on Molodaya Gvardiya Street (from Saadaev Street to Teplichnaya Street);
  • On April 27-28 — in the area bounded by Kievskaya, Toktogul, Abdrakhmanov, Tynystanov Streets;
  • On April 27-29 — in the area of ​​Khoperskaya, Repin, Sultan Borombay, Okeev and Sagyndykov Streets, Aitmatov Avenue, 97/4, 97/5, 97/1, blocks 2, 3.

According to safety requirements, repair and restoration work and replacement of equipment are carried out on condition that medium and low pressure gas pipelines are disconnected.
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas for three days
