12:40
USD 84.79
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

3,170 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 390 - in serious condition

At least 3,170 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

At least 1,753 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,417, including 58 people are in an extremely serious condition, 332 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 1,011 people (71.4 percent) is assessed as moderate, 16 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 163 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 84 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 2, in Chui region — 54, in Issyk-Kul region — 8, in Osh region — 1, in Jalal-Abad region — 5, in Batken region — 1, in Naryn region — 8.

In total, 87,880 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/191410/
views: 69
Print
Related
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total
93-year-old surgeon Mambet Mamakeev gets first dose of Sputnik V vaccine
No repetition of "black" July, or what to expect from British strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 144.4 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,015 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 386 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
272 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,278 in total
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations
24 April, Saturday
12:30
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas for three days Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas for three days
12:11
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
3,170 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 390 - in serious condition
12:00
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:55
325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total