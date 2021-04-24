12:40
USD 84.79
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total

At least 325 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 194 people got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 90— in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 5 — in Naryn region, 20 — Issyk-Kul region, 6 — in Jalal-Abad region and 1 — in Batken region.

In total, 93,603 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/191408/
views: 111
Print
Related
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,170 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 390 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
93-year-old surgeon Mambet Mamakeev gets first dose of Sputnik V vaccine
No repetition of "black" July, or what to expect from British strain
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 144.4 million people globally
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
3,015 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 386 - in serious condition
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
272 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,278 in total
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations
24 April, Saturday
12:30
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas for three days Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas for three days
12:11
13 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:08
3,170 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 390 - in serious condition
12:00
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:55
325 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,603 in total