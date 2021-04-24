11:09
USD 84.79
EUR 102.25
RUB 1.13
English

Illegal transportation of rare deer from Kyrgyzstan prevented

An attempt to smuggle rare animals across the state border was prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, border guards saw a Toyota Previa car, which was standing near the state border line in Zhany-Zher area of Kadamdzhai district.

There were five deer in the car from one to four years old. «Four of them have their horns ripped out. A Kyrgyzstani was driving the car. He and his passenger (citizen of Uzbekistan) were detained. They tried to transport animals to Uzbekistan without permits,» the state service said.

The detainees and the deer were handed over to officers of the competent authorities for further investigation.
link: https://24.kg/english/191393/
views: 127
Print
Related
Uzbekistan’s scientists develop drug against COVID-19
Border delimitation: What Kamchybek Tashiev and protesters talk about
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to jointly control water level in Kempir-Abad reservoir
COVID-19 vaccines developed in Uzbekistan added to WHO list
Agriculture Ministry asks Uzbekistan for help in construction of greenhouses
Villagers set up yurt near Kempir-Abad reservoir in protest
Talant Mamytov discusses cooperation with Uzbekistan with Tanzila Narbaeva
Smuggling of lemons, tangerines into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Smuggling of fuels and lubricants into Tajikistan continues in Batken
Border guards prevent smuggling for 680,000 soms in Batken
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption
Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture Two more men get poisoned with aconite tincture
Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek Corruption at airport: Representative of Turkish company detained in Bishkek
Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations Bishkek City Hall decides to abandon City Day, Victory Day celebrations
24 April, Saturday
11:05
Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study at Japanese university Kyrgyzstanis can apply for study at Japanese university
10:03
CEC supports decision of Bishkek TEC: NDPK party removed from elections
09:56
Batken region hosts Traditional Music Day and Friendship Festival
09:50
Kubanych Shatemirov appointed Deputy Chairman of Customs Service
09:47
Illegal transportation of rare deer from Kyrgyzstan prevented
23 April, Friday
18:37
Adinai Maripova appointed Assistant to President on pro bono basis
18:23
Sadyr Japarov urges not to turn selection of judges into business