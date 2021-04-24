Illegal transportation of rare deer from Kyrgyzstan prevented

An attempt to smuggle rare animals across the state border was prevented in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, border guards saw a Toyota Previa car, which was standing near the state border line in Zhany-Zher area of Kadamdzhai district.

There were five deer in the car from one to four years old. «Four of them have their horns ripped out. A Kyrgyzstani was driving the car. He and his passenger (citizen of Uzbekistan) were detained. They tried to transport animals to Uzbekistan without permits,» the state service said.

The detainees and the deer were handed over to officers of the competent authorities for further investigation.