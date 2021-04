Directors of state-owned enterprises in the field of digitalization development were dismissed. The State Digital Development Service confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Directors of the following state-owned enterprises were dismissed: «Tunduk» Nuriya Kutnaeva, «Infosystem» Ruslan Tokochev, «Social Service» Aman Abdyldaev, «Ukuk» Ulukbek Yusupov and «Transcom» Maksat Osmonov.

The State Service for Digital Development noted that only the managers were fired.