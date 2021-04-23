15:16
Low-income families to get vegetable oil, sugar at reduced price

Government will distribute vegetable oil and sugar among low-income families at a reduced price. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov announced on his Facebook page.

According to him, 392 tons of vegetable oil and 338 tons of sugar were imported from Russia.

«We ordered 1 million liters of vegetable oil and 3,000 tons of sugar. Part of it has arrived in the country. We will either bring it to the markets, or will distribute it among the low-income families at a reduced price in the coming days,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He expressed hope that this would help contain the rise in food prices.
link: https://24.kg/english/191315/
views: 53
