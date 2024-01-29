12:36
Kyrgyzstan’s authorities and business agree not to raise bread prices

An agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the Ministry of Agriculture, the antimonopoly authority and enterprises of the flour milling industry has been concluded. The Antimonopoly Regulation Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties agreed to saturate the market with quality wheat flour and fodder for livestock at affordable prices. In addition, flour milling companies have pledged to provide the republic with flour and stabilize prices for this product and bread.

The agreement will be valid until December 31, 2024.
