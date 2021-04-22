British and Indian strains of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

There are four types of coronavirus strains circulating in Kyrgyzstan: «British» (new strain), Indian (new variant), South African (old variant) and the strain from the Russian Federation. Press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

Tests were sent for research to the Reference Laboratory of the World Health Organization and the Federal Budgetary Scientific Institution State Research Center of Virology and Epidemiology VECTOR (Novosibirsk) of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor).

In this regard, the Ministry of Health recommends the population to strictly observe preventive precautions: wear masks, maintain social distance, use antiseptics. If symptoms appear, seek medical help at a Family Medicine Center or call the hotline 118. Do not self-medicate.

At least 380 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and coronavirus were registered in the Kyrgyz Republic over the past 24 hours.