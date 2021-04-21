19:03
Five deputies of Parliament under investigation

Five deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan are under investigation. Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a parliamentary session.

According to him, materials against the deputies were registered. Two members of the Parliament were handed notifications of suspicion of committing a crime.

«Two deputies are under house arrest now. Materials against three are examined. Investigative bodies can start pre-trial proceedings without notifying the prosecutor’s office. I do not know how many criminal cases were initiated before me,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.
