EAEU countries to support cooperation in implementation of technologies

In the next five years, the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) intends to introduce mechanisms to stimulate cooperation in development of technologies for various sectors of the economy of the Eurasian Economic Union. Press service of the EEC reports.

According to Zhaslan Azenov, Deputy Director of the EEC Industrial Policy Department, this will be done as part of implementation of the main areas of industrial cooperation until 2025.

«The EAEU is working on the issues of technology transfer, building scientific and technological alliances (partnerships) with third countries. The EEC, through introduction of legal acts for administration of markets, can influence the technological agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union,» Zhaslan Azenov noted.

The possibility of attracting the Eurasian Development Bank, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, the Astana International Financial Center, national government programs, sovereign funds and investment companies, national development banks and commercial banks of the member states are being considered as the main sources of financing for future technological projects.