17:10
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstani deported from Belarus for giving bribe at customs

Employees of Grodno regional customs department suppressed an attempt to give a bribe at Kamenny Log checkpoint. Newgrodno.by reports.

The crime was committed by a heavy truck driver from Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyzstani handed over his passport with 50 euros inside to the customs officer who carried out control. The man later confirmed that he handed over the money in order to avoid check of the vehicle and goods in it.

The 32-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was brought to criminal responsibility by the court in the form of arrest for a period of three months with deportation.
link: https://24.kg/english/190845/
views: 89
Print
Related
Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters
Local elections: Suspect in bribery of voters detained in Bishkek
Ulukbek Maripov meets with Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko
Kyrgyzstani faces up to 2 years in prison in Russia for bribing customs officer
President of Belarus congratulates Sadyr Japarov on election victory
Head of Regional Department of Social Fund detained for bribery
Employee of Unaa detained for bribery in Naryn region
Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest
Alexander Lukashenko urges not to compare events in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan
Financial police officer detained in Bishkek
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
16:49
Nurdoolot Bazarbaev appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurdoolot Bazarbaev appointed Deputy Minister of Healt...
16:38
Laboratory for manufacture of synthetic drugs discovered in Kyrgyzstan
16:18
Kyrgyzstani deported from Belarus for giving bribe at customs
16:07
Kyrgyz athletes get 100,000 each for high results at world competitions
15:32
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek