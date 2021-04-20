Kyrgyzstani deported from Belarus for giving bribe at customs

Employees of Grodno regional customs department suppressed an attempt to give a bribe at Kamenny Log checkpoint. Newgrodno.by reports.

The crime was committed by a heavy truck driver from Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyzstani handed over his passport with 50 euros inside to the customs officer who carried out control. The man later confirmed that he handed over the money in order to avoid check of the vehicle and goods in it.

The 32-year-old citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic was brought to criminal responsibility by the court in the form of arrest for a period of three months with deportation.