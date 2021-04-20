17:10
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyz athletes get 100,000 each for high results at world competitions

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov congratulated the athletes on their successful performance at qualification tournaments and international competitions. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He thanked the athletes and their coaches, wished them success at the Tokyo Olympics and presented certificates for the cash prize.

Members of the wrestling team Aisuluu Tynybekova, Meerim Zhumanazarova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Zholoman Sharshenbekov, Atabek Azizbekov, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Ernazar Akmataliev, who successfully performed at tournaments in Almaty; athlete Darya Maslova, who took the first place at the international half marathon in Dushanbe; sambo wrestler Azat Amanbekov, who won gold at the World Cup in Moscow, and judoka Vladimir Zoloev, who won a bronze medal at the Asia and Oceania Championships in Bishkek, were awarded 100,000 soms each.

Personal coaches, teachers of athletes were awarded 50,000 soms; letters of thanks and memorable gifts were presented to the directors of the Specialized Children and Youth Sports Schools of the Olympic Reserve.
link: https://24.kg/english/190841/
views: 102
Print
Related
Budget of Kyrgyz athletes slashed by 72 percent
Over 36 million soms paid to Kyrgyz athletes in form of allowances
Finance Ministry to return money spent on trips to competitions to athletes
Three athletes receive lifelong allowance in Kyrgyzstan
16 people, including foreign athletes, got poisoned in Aurora sanatorium
Athletes from 104 countries invited to 3rd World Nomad Games
Athletes prohibited from participating in rallies, meetings
Kyrgyz athletes promised allowances of more than $ 1,000
Prime Minister: Darya Maslova's victory is unique in history of Kyrgyz sport
Kyrgyz athletes not permitted to enter Ukraine
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
16:49
Nurdoolot Bazarbaev appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurdoolot Bazarbaev appointed Deputy Minister of Healt...
16:38
Laboratory for manufacture of synthetic drugs discovered in Kyrgyzstan
16:18
Kyrgyzstani deported from Belarus for giving bribe at customs
16:07
Kyrgyz athletes get 100,000 each for high results at world competitions
15:32
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek