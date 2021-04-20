Kyrgyz athletes get 100,000 each for high results at world competitions

Acting Mayor of Bishkek Baktybek Kudaibergenov congratulated the athletes on their successful performance at qualification tournaments and international competitions. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

He thanked the athletes and their coaches, wished them success at the Tokyo Olympics and presented certificates for the cash prize.

Members of the wrestling team Aisuluu Tynybekova, Meerim Zhumanazarova, Aiperi Medet kyzy, Zholoman Sharshenbekov, Atabek Azizbekov, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Ernazar Akmataliev, who successfully performed at tournaments in Almaty; athlete Darya Maslova, who took the first place at the international half marathon in Dushanbe; sambo wrestler Azat Amanbekov, who won gold at the World Cup in Moscow, and judoka Vladimir Zoloev, who won a bronze medal at the Asia and Oceania Championships in Bishkek, were awarded 100,000 soms each.

Personal coaches, teachers of athletes were awarded 50,000 soms; letters of thanks and memorable gifts were presented to the directors of the Specialized Children and Youth Sports Schools of the Olympic Reserve.