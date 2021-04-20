Third wave of COVID-19: Additional beds for patients prepared in Bishkek

Epidemiological situation in Bishkek and Chui region is getting worse, it is stable in other regions. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has prepared an order for deployment, if necessary, additional beds in two stages.

«At least 2,361 beds have already been prepared, including 255 in the intensive care units. We see that there are few of them in Bishkek and Chui region. Yesterday we had to prepare additional 132 beds at the City Clinical Hospital No. 1,» he said.