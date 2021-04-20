15:38
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

Third wave of COVID-19: Additional beds for patients prepared in Bishkek

Epidemiological situation in Bishkek and Chui region is getting worse, it is stable in other regions. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has prepared an order for deployment, if necessary, additional beds in two stages.

«At least 2,361 beds have already been prepared, including 255 in the intensive care units. We see that there are few of them in Bishkek and Chui region. Yesterday we had to prepare additional 132 beds at the City Clinical Hospital No. 1,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/190819/
views: 115
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 142 million people globally
2,560 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 357 - in serious condition
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19: Ban on treatment using unproven drugs added to new protocol
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
225 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 92,320 in total
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan approves fifth COVID-19 treatment protocol
29 students, 22 teachers of municipal schools have COVID-19 in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 141.4 million people globally
2,516 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 364 - in serious condition
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
15:32
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek
15:13
MP demands from Prosecutor General to extradite Bakiyevs to Kyrgyzstan
14:52
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 142 million people globally
14:39
New Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital opened in Osh city
14:31
Third wave of COVID-19: Additional beds for patients prepared in Bishkek