2,560 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 357 - in serious condition

At least 2,560 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Zhalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

At least 1,324 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —1,236, including 49 people are in an extremely serious condition, 308 — in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 850 people (68.7 percent) is assessed as moderate, 29 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 173 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 108 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city — 3, in Chui region — 51, in Issyk-Kul region — 5, in Jalal-Abad region — 1, in Naryn region — 3, in Batken region — 2.

In total, 87,229 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
