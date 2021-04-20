51 people extradited to Kyrgyzstan for serving sentences in 2020

At least 51 Kyrgyzstanis have been extradited for serving their sentences at home in 2020.

Prosecutor General of the republic Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations and on law, order, combating crime and corruption.

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office is expanding the list of countries with which a memorandum on transfer of convicts will be concluded.

«According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,266 Kyrgyzstanis are serving their sentences abroad, most of them are in correctional institutions in Russia — 1,012 people, in Kazakhstan — 93 people, in Tajikistan — 26, in Uzbekistan — 32, in China — 12, in Turkey — 14,» Kurmankul Zulushev said.