Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan to jointly control water level in Kempir-Abad reservoir

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will jointly monitor the level of water in Kempir-Abad reservoir. The head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev told at a meeting with protesters from Yntymak village in Kara-Suu district.

According to him, Kyrgyz specialists will have access to management of the reservoir.

«We will manage together. Our specialists will monitor the water level. It should not exceed 900 meters,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He stressed that 1,300 out of 5,735 hectares of the reservoir area were ceded to Kyrgyzstan. «The local authorities themselves will distribute these 1,300 hectares of land among the residents,» Kamchybek Tashiev told.

He noted that the most advantageous protocol in the history of the country has been drawn up on delimitation and demarcation of borders with Uzbekistan. «We need to implement this protocol in the interests of our republic,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.