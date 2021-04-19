29 students, 22 teachers of municipal schools have COVID-19 in Bishkek

At least 29 students and 22 teachers of municipal schools have COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Bishkek. Elmira Imanalieva, head of the Education Department of the capital’s City Hall, said a briefing.

Seven schools have been quarantined since the beginning of the fourth term, she said.

«Institutions in which two or more students or employees get infected are quarantined. Four more schools were closed today until May 3,» she told.

Elmira Imanalieva added that school No. 13 should open on April 21, two more schools — on April 22, one — on April 24, and the rest — on April 26.